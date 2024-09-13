Latest rain event brought 30 to 70 mm of rain across the region

Steady rain on Thursday impacted much of central and southern Alberta, and that same system has prompted rainfall warnings Friday morning along the Trans-Canada highway east of Calgary.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada an additional “five to 10 millimetres (of rain) is expected” in communities like Brooks, Rosemary and Duchess.

Rainfall warnings (green) issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024.

The national weather agency notes “total rainfall amounts from this event range from 30 to 70 mm.”

A low pressure system in southern Alberta and Saskatchewan pushed rain into central and southern Alberta as the counterclockwise rotation met with the physical barrier of the Rocky Mountains, allowing for intense precipitation accumulations.

As of Friday morning that system was already tracking east and north, making way for a more stable weather pattern.

During the day Friday, winds are likely to remain stronger, and out of the north. In Calgary sustained winds will range from 15 to 40 km/h until the midafternoon.

Light and scattered showers are expected in the B.C. southern interior over the weekend and there is a slight chance some of that rain will also reach southern Alberta – including in Calgary, but generally conditions will be warmer with more sunshine.

Both the daytime highs and overnight lows should be slightly warmer than the seasonal averages of 17 C and 4 C.