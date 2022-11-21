Layoff notices served to nearly all unionized workers at Calgary Loblaw distribution centre: union
The union representing workers at a Loblaw distribution centre in northeast Calgary says nearly all of its members received layoff notices in the midst of contract negotiations.
According to Teamsters Local Union 987 officials, 534 members work at the distribution centre and at least 527 — nearly 99 per cent — were served the notice.
The layoff notices followed two rejections this month of the company's latest contract offer. The members have been without an agreement after the previous contract expired in June.
"These members are dedicated to helping Loblaw move product to its many stores across Western Canada," said John Taylor, a business agent with Teamsters Local Union 987, in a statement released Monday. "As they negotiate for higher wages and a better quality of life, they are facing unnecessary layoffs, all while Loblaw profits continue to soar.
"We believe that having time with family are basic rights that our members deserve. Our members are feeling the pain of record inflation, especially at the grocery store, and have voiced their concerns. We will always stand up for our members."
The union says some of its members who work at the centre earn less than $22.40 an hour, which is recognized as the acceptable living wage in Calgary.
This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the day.
