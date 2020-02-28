CALGARY -- Just as the weather drops a few hints that better days lie ahead, it’s time for the 39th annual Calgary Home and Garden Show, taking place through March 1 at the BMO Centre at Stampede Park.

This year’s show features more than 470 trusted brands and local companies, in addition to personal appearances from the some of the biggest names in the industry. HGTV Canada’s Bryan Baeumler and a host of local experts will be on hand through the weekend to help visitors avoid the guesswork when it comes to their home and garden projects this season.

“Whether you own a home, you’re renting, you’re just looking to get ideas to update your space or you’re right in the thick of doing renovations -- maybe an overhaul of your back yard -- everyone will find something here,” said show manager Micheline Picot.

Ryan Mann is a carpentry instructor at SAIT in addition to serving as one of the many experts at the home and garden show. He fields many questions from visitors about their do-it-yourself projects. This year’s exhibit shows people the proper way to build a deck.

“It’s no different than when we’re in the classroom," said Mann. "Everyone has their questions and so we do the best we can to help them, without putting the official stamp on it saying this is OK."

Bob Whiteside owns Desert Sun Patios and has been in business in Calgary for 20 years. The company has never missed a Home and Garden Show. Whiteside says the economy is a challenge in Calgary these days, but he’s seeing more people investing in their back yards.

“People are afraid to travel these days," said Whiteside. "There’s so much bad news everywhere in the world. Why not make your outdoor space more enjoyable and then just go out in the back yard worry free right?"”

The Calgary Home and Garden Show has been a staple in consumer’s calendars since 1981 attracting more than 41,000 visitors every spring. The show features high interest exhibits, industry personalities and the latest home and lifestyle trends.

Learn more about it here: www.calgaryhgs.com