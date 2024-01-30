CALGARY
Calgary

    • Leaving behind a month of extremes; heading into seasonal temperatures

    The next couple of days won't be quite as warm as Tuesday, but will still be toasty!

    Here is a look at the breakdown for Wednesday:

    January has had lots of extremes.

    We went from a two-week frigid stretch to a two-week warm stretch and by the weekend, we will start a one-week stretch that is closer to normal with temperatures in the minus single digits.

    Ron Jeffery took this super cool shot in the plane taking off from Calgary this morning.

    He said even all the flight attendants were looking out the window.

    Ron Jeffery took this super cool shot in the plane taking off from Calgary this morning.

    Beautiful!

