Legacy Lights switches on for another season

A southeast Calgary neighbourhood is aglow with an amazing Christmas light display.

Sunday was the first night for Legacy Lights.

It's the 10th year for the event.

You can walk or drive through a stunning array of displays made up of more than 1 million lights.

Several show homes are also lit up and there are festive lights and tunnels in the community's parks.

Legacy Lights is sponsored by Westcreek Developments, in partnership with the Legacy Residents' Association.

You can enjoy the displays until Jan. 14, 2025.

More information is available at https://legacylife.ca/legacy-lights/.