Legal experts raise concerns about Alberta's plans for transgender youth

Thirty-six law professors, legal researchers and other staff from two Alberta universities are asking the province to reconsider policy changes affecting transgender youth.

The open letter is from staff at the University of Alberta and University of Calgary law schools.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has said the fall sitting of the legislature would bring new rules, including restrictions on youth changing their names or pronouns at school, as well as on hormone treatment and surgery for gender affirmation.

The province would also clamp down on transgender female athletes competing in women's and girls' sports.

The legal experts say the changes violate the Charter rights of transgender youth.

The policies have also spurred protests — both at the grassroots level and from groups such as the Alberta Medical Association.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2024.