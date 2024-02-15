CALGARY
    • Legal experts raise concerns about Alberta's plans for transgender youth

    Alberta Premier Danielle Smith arrives for a news conference in Ottawa on Monday, Feb.5, 2024. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick) Alberta Premier Danielle Smith arrives for a news conference in Ottawa on Monday, Feb.5, 2024. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)
    Thirty-six law professors, legal researchers and other staff from two Alberta universities are asking the province to reconsider policy changes affecting transgender youth.

    The open letter is from staff at the University of Alberta and University of Calgary law schools.

    Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has said the fall sitting of the legislature would bring new rules, including restrictions on youth changing their names or pronouns at school, as well as on hormone treatment and surgery for gender affirmation.

    The province would also clamp down on transgender female athletes competing in women's and girls' sports.

    The legal experts say the changes violate the Charter rights of transgender youth.

    The policies have also spurred protests — both at the grassroots level and from groups such as the Alberta Medical Association.

