Let it snow: Special weather statement issued for Calgary and Highway 2 corridor

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Sunday morning for Calgary and the area along the Highway 2 corridor.

The statement advised that motorists should expect snow Monday morning in Calgary and along the Highway 2 corridor, which will move east throughout the day.

A brief stretch of rain also possible Monday morning before it turns to snow, which could produce slippery road conditions.

A few centimetres of snow is predicted to stick to the ground before it tapers off Monday evening.