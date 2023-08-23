Lethbridge and District Exhibition's new Agri-Food Hub and Trade Centre hosts first major event

LETHBRIDGE -

After more than 20 years of planning, Lethbridge and District Exhibition's Agri-Food Hub and Trade Centre is open for the 2023 Whoop-Up Days.

Tuesday was the first time most visitors got to see the massive, 268,000-square-foot venue in person.

"Yesterday was a very special day," said Mike Warkentin, Exhibition CEO.

"To see this building activated with thousands of people throughout the day is exactly what this facility is meant to be for the community."

The grand opening was held on Aug. 10, but Whoop-Up Days is the first big opportunity to show the Agri-Food Hub and Trade Centre off to the larger public.

The grand opening was held on Aug. 10, but Whoop-Up Days is the first big opportunity to show the facility off to the larger public.

"This entire building is programmed," Warkentin said.

"We have the Living Dragons exhibit, the Whoop-Up Days Marketplace, the Siksikaitsitapi Powwow happening today and tomorrow, and then we have Pure Power Wrestling happening on Friday night, so there is programming happening throughout this space."

The centre features three banquet salons, four large meeting rooms and four massive trade halls.

Two of the halls are being used for the Whoop-Up Days Marketplace and will be home to the Saturday Farmers’ Market.

The grand opening was held on Aug. 10, but Whoop-Up Days is the first big opportunity to show the Agri-Food Hub and Trade Centre off to the larger public.

Exhibitors say the space is a big upgrade.

"It's massive and I like the room," said Lorna Ruud, who sells homemade jewelry and more.

"Lots of space in between the booths and the personnel is really nice so far and the customers are good, too."

"I believe we have about 80 exhibitors here right now and we haven't even filled the hall," added Jamie Bootsma, owner of Bootsma Bakery.

"It's not even halfway full, so it's fantastic and we can hold big events here."

The grand opening was held on Aug. 10, but Whoop-Up Days is the first big opportunity to show the Agri-Food Hub and Trade Centre off to the larger public.

Some visitors say they've been waiting years to see the finished product and are blown away by the outcome.

"I've been wondering what they've been doing here for like two or three years now, so I'm really impressed, first time in it," Katie-Jo Hatfield told CTV News.

"It's nice, it's big, it's a very modern facility, so I think it's a good thing," added Larry Andrews.

"I like it so far. I've seen very little, but I like it."

The grand opening was held on Aug. 10, but Whoop-Up Days is the first big opportunity to show the Agri-Food Hub and Trade Centre off to the larger public.

The new Agri-Food Hub and Trade Centre will host events year-round.

"Lethbridge and southern Alberta deserve a space like this to come together and to welcome the world to celebrate what we all know is so great about southern Alberta, but this place brings that all together and gets to bring the community together," Warkentin said.

The project cost $75.3 million and took just over two years to complete following the groundbreaking in 2021.

The 2023 Whoop-Up Days is free to attend and runs until Aug. 26.

The grand opening was held on Aug. 10, but Whoop-Up Days is the first big opportunity to show the Agri-Food Hub and Trade Centre off to the larger public.