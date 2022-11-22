Lethbridge Animal Shelter stops accepting surrenders due to overcrowding

An abundance of unclaimed stray cats and dogs has prompted the Lethbridge Animal Shelter to turn away people looking to surrender their pets.

As of Tuesday, shelter officials say the facility is operating above its capacity and there are concerns overcrowding could increase the risk of illness and stress amongst the animals.

If you are currently missing a pet in the Lethbridge area, you are asked to contact Community Animal Services to determine if the animal is at the shelter.

Anyone who finds a stray pet in their neighbourhood is encouraged to seek out the owner before bringing it to animal care services.

Lethbridge Animal Shelter officials say the overcrowding issue is being experienced at shelters across the province.

To see a list of animals that are currently available for adoption, visit Community Animal Services.