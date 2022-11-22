Lethbridge Animal Shelter stops accepting surrenders due to overcrowding

Lethbridge Animal Shelter. (courtesy: Lethbridge Animal Shelter) Lethbridge Animal Shelter. (courtesy: Lethbridge Animal Shelter)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina