Lethbridge boy reunited with first responders, bystanders who saved him from near-drowning

LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -

A 10-year-old boy from Lethbridge is being praised as a hero after a routine summer outing at the pool nearly turned tragic for his friend.

On July 29, nine-year-old Carter Lam was swimming with his 10-year-old friend Benjamin Nunez at the YMCA when the ordinary day took a life-threatening turn.

“We started to play by the diving boards and (Carter) tried to challenge himself to cross the pool in one breath and he started to swim,” recalled Nunez.

At the time, Nunez got out of the water and was following Carter on the pool deck when he realized his friend was in trouble.

“For a second I thought he was joking, but then I jumped in,” said Nunez. “I tried to tell somebody to help and they blew a whistle and they started to do CPR and all that.”

YMCA Lethbridge lifeguards Michaela McFarlane, Reese Walper and Drew Armener cleared the pool and pulled Carter out of the water within seconds.

“We first assessed for a pulse,” explained McFarlane, who along with Walper are student paramedics.

“He did not look like he was breathing but we wanted to make sure. We did not get anything, so we immediately went into getting our trauma bag and AED (automated external defibrillator) present.”

In the meantime, off-duty paramedic Nicholas Spencer and physician Dr. Ryan Derman were using the facility when they noticed the commotion.

“I had just finished a workout and was cooling down on the treadmill and I could see Ryan in the hot tub and all of the sudden he got up in a hurry and I could see one of the lifeguards pulling a body out of the pool,” said Spencer, a paramedic/firefighter with Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services (LFES).

That’s when he got off the treadmill and ran to the pool area to assist.

“I saw Ryan doing CPR, so I ran over to help him, asked for the AED and just controlled the young gentleman’s airway," he said.

While first responders worked to save Carter, his mother Candice, received a phone call from the YMCA about the ongoing incident.

“Myself, my husband and my older son jumped in the car – we live about three minutes away from the pool – so we beat the ambulance there and by the time we ran into the pool area Carter was conscious and sitting up,” said Candice.

“I don’t really remember much … I was just hyper-focused on Carter and making sure he was okay.”

Carter was taken to the hospital as a precaution and released shortly after.

“He was okay,” said Candice. “He was back to swimming within a week or two after the incident.”

On Friday, Carter, along with family and Nunez, met the first responders and bystanders who saved his life.

“We don't do it for recognition, we do it for seeing that person later on and knowing you made a difference in somebody's life. That's huge, that’s something we all strive to do,” said Spencer.

“You do have a bond with them, and it never leaves, you always have it and it’s pretty cool and a great experience. It’s honestly the reason most people do this job.”

LFES says Carter’s story is a good reminder of the importance of vigilance and awareness when children and adults are near water, along with the life-saving power of CPR.

Officials say statistics show immediate CPR can double or triple a person’s chance of survival in the event of a cardiac arrest.

During a ceremony at LFES headquarters, Carter was gifted a plaque to hang on the “Survivor Wall” inside the fire station.

While the event is something the Lam family won’t soon forget, Candice says the bond between the two boys is the reason her son is here today.

“For a 10-year-old to have that ability to think quickly and remain calm in a situation like that, we are just so happy and grateful that Carter has good friends that are always watching out for him,” she said.