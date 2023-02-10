Lethbridge Broncos 1982-83 championship team to be honoured by Hurricanes

The Lethbridge Hurricanes will wear special-edition Broncos jerseys with their own name bar as well as the name of the player who wore that number in 1983. The Lethbridge Hurricanes will wear special-edition Broncos jerseys with their own name bar as well as the name of the player who wore that number in 1983.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

U.S. jet shoots down unknown object flying off Alaska coast

A U.S. military fighter jet shot down an unknown object flying off the coast of Alaska on Friday on orders from U.S. President Joe Biden, White House officials said. The object was flying at about 40,000 feet and posed a 'reasonable threat' to the safety of civilian flights.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina