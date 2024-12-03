Lethbridge charities worry Canada Post strike is impacting donations

The Canada Post strike has come at a difficult time of year for most Canadians, but for Lethbridge charities it's the worst-case scenario.

With the Canada Post strike nearing three weeks, the Salvation Army is seeing the impact.

"Christmas time has historically been our largest public fundraiser of the year with our kettle campaign, as well as a as a mail campaign, so we're really feeling that this year," said Zachary Marshall, community ministries officer for the Salvation Army in Lethbridge.

It's a similar situation at the Interfaith Food Bank.

This year, the organization couldn't mail their Christmas newsletter, which helps generate a large amount of donations in December.

"The postal strike certainly created some uncertainty for us this year," said spokesperson Amy Granger.

"We paid for the newsletter to get printed, we got it all staffed and we just didn't make it in time for the cutoff to get it in the mail."

Charities say other donation methods will need to pick up the slack in order to meet the Christmas demand.

"Our kettles are out in seven locations in Lethbridge," said Marshall. "We accept cash and cheques and tap donations at each of our kettle locations. People can also give online."

Canada Post and Canadian Union of Postal Workers are seemingly still far apart on a deal.

Local postal workers say they're prepared to keep striking until they get a fair deal.

"We've been suffering for a while now, so our resolve is much the same," said Cole Morgan with CUPW local 770. "We're ready to get back to work, and we'd like a fair deal."