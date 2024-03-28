Lethbridge city committee hears presentation on future of Enmax Centre

A Lethbridge policy committee heard a presentation Thursday on the future of the Enmax Centre and the possibility of replacing the facility in years to come.

Along with city staff, members of the innovation group presented the report to the governance standing policy committee.

In it, it says the 5,000 seat venue was built in 1974 and underwent a $33 million renovation in 2012.

The report says the facility has a positive life of 15 years and replacement planning of the facility should start in the next three years.

It says if the centre was able to host 7,000 people, it would be considered for and attract more events.

Along with the new plan, officials hope to do an economic study to see how the Enmax Centre benefits the city.

“What we would like to do rather quickly is examine it in its full detail,” said Enmax Centre general manager Kim Gallucci. “Look at the real potentials we could do in the short-term with some of the items. Discuss that with senior management, also engage our communications and a few other people and then look at the longer-term ideas and what we would be able to do there.”

The SPC adopted the master plan as a guiding document to provide direction for the continued development of the Enmax Centre.