Lethbridge College's Ag Club provides education around Alberta’s agricultural sector

Lethbridge College's Aggies Club hosted a Canadian Agriculture Day celebration on campus Tuesday, teaching students staff about the importance of agriculture.

The celebration included livestock and some heavy-duty farming equipment.

Ag Club president Emma Knodel says the group works to raise awareness about the importance of Alberta's agriculture sector all year round.

“Our club, especially this year, has been really involved in the community,” said Knodel.

“We go out and we volunteer – we've gone on quite a few tours and stuff like that – and on campus here we have quite a presence.”

Knodel says providing people with an understanding of the importance of agriculture is vital to the industry.

“As the future of agriculture here, this is the least we can do – putting on events like this so we can show off, showcase our program and our lifestyle in general,” said Knodel.

"Beyond that, agriculture is involved in everything you do – from the shoes you wear, to the football you play with, to the food you eat -- everything revolves around agriculture, so it’s important that we have an understanding about it."

Lethbridge College recently added a Bachelor of Agriculture Science program, making it easier for local residents to pursue a career in the industry.

"They can stay here, they’re on their farms every night if they want to, definitely on the weekends,” said School of Agriculture chair Byrne Cook.

“(The) majority of our students come from within 200 kilometres – so its local students and local support from our industry – and being able to have an extra two years here, it strengthens us.”

Cook says he's feeling optimistic about the future of the agriculture sector in southern Alberta, in part because of the program.

“Our research department is going great," Cook said. "They just got land from Alberta Ag out by the jail, and 400 irrigated acres there.”

“And we've got lots of scientists, three new faculty­­ – the program is doing nothing but growing.”

Tuesday’s event also provided some students with a break from the stress and anxiety of the classroom.

“Well, waking up at 9 a.m. to go to class versus waking up at 9 a.m. to hangout with cows is significantly better,” joked student Cassandra Cave.

“This is my first semester here, so it was a really nice change to see all the animals and relax.”