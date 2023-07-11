Lethbridge College’s Research Farm Field Day returns for a second year

Lethbridge College held its 2023 Research Farm Field Day on Tuesday, July 11. Lethbridge College held its 2023 Research Farm Field Day on Tuesday, July 11.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina