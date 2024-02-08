Lethbridge College students meet and greet potential employers at annual job fair

Lethbridge College students got a peek at what their future might hold Thursday.

The college hosted dozens of employers for its career fair.

Plenty of different industries were represented at the fair, everything from agriculture, law enforcement, transportation and more.

Attendees also had the chance to hear from Lethbridge College alumni at various panels throughout the day.

The college’s leadership group were thrilled with the turnout.

“This career fair is fantastic,” said Lethbridge College president and CEO Brad Donaldson. “Students come to college, they want to progress in their careers and this is an opportunity to connect graduates with employers, connect students perhaps with summer jobs. It’s really the reason why we exist.”

They said they feel it’s important to host events like this one for their students.

Employers at the event were also making a positive impact on the community.

Instead of paying a registration fee, they made monetary and food donations to the Students’ Food Bank.