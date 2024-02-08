CALGARY
Calgary

    • Lethbridge College students meet and greet potential employers at annual job fair

    Lethbridge College students and graduates met with potential employers at the school's career fair Thursday Lethbridge College students and graduates met with potential employers at the school's career fair Thursday
    Share

    Lethbridge College students got a peek at what their future might hold Thursday.

    The college hosted dozens of employers for its career fair.

    Plenty of different industries were represented at the fair, everything from agriculture, law enforcement, transportation and more.

    Attendees also had the chance to hear from Lethbridge College alumni at various panels throughout the day.

    The college’s leadership group were thrilled with the turnout.

    “This career fair is fantastic,” said Lethbridge College president and CEO Brad Donaldson. “Students come to college, they want to progress in their careers and this is an opportunity to connect graduates with employers, connect students perhaps with summer jobs. It’s really the reason why we exist.”

    They said they feel it’s important to host events like this one for their students.

    Employers at the event were also making a positive impact on the community.

    Instead of paying a registration fee, they made monetary and food donations to the Students’ Food Bank.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News