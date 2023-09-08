Lethbridge College unveils new Wildlife Analytics Lab, first of its kind in Canada

The lab analyzes animal cementum, the hard tissue covering the roots in teeth, through a series of tests and processes. The lab analyzes animal cementum, the hard tissue covering the roots in teeth, through a series of tests and processes.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News