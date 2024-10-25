Lethbridge council to present water conservation policy as it aims to consume 20 per cent less by 2030

The City of Lethbridge is bringing forward a water conservation policy, the first of its kind for the city.

During Thursday’s Governance SPC meeting, council got their first look at the policy.

The purpose of the policy is to provide guidance on the proactive utilization of water and set responsibilities for managing the city’s water conservation program.

The policy will help protect and conserve resources, utilize resources efficiently, mitigate the long-term availability of water and help increase public awareness of conservation efforts.

The city has a goal to reduce water consumption by 20 per cent by 2030.

The policy still has to be approved by city council.