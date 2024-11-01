Lethbridge County, nearby municipalities reach new emergency management partnership

LETHBRIDGE -

Lethbridge County and the towns of Coalhurst, Nobleford and Picture Butte and the village of Barons have signed a new regional emergency management partnership agreement.

The partners believe this agreement increases everyone's readiness for disasters such as wildfires or flooding.

"We've had a lot of incidents in our area, a lot all across Canada, that I think we're all aware of. To have a united front and to have the partnership and bench strength and collaboration of union is instrumental during some of probably our worst days," said Heath Wright, Lethbridge County regional manager of emergency services.

It took several years of work and planning to iron out the agreement.

Some of the goals of the deal are to provide enhanced training, streamline disaster responses and allow for emergency management staff to respond to any member community when needed.

"This gives us the opportunity to pool some resources, come together and really take this to the next level,” said Lethbridge County Reeve Tory Campbell.

Co-ordination between the county and municipalities is nothing new.

All sides have often come together during emergencies and disasters.

But this new agreement makes the co-ordination official.

"When something happens, we come to each other's side, especially in cases of emergencies. This just makes it a formality. And we've always been there for each other," said Picture Butte Mayor Cathy Moore.

The member communities are thrilled to have the agreement in place and to work together moving forward.

There is also a possibility that other communities will be added to the agreement in the future.

"Disasters don't know boundaries. They don't care what a line on a map is. So, I think it's important that we continue to have those conversations with our surrounding municipalities," Campbell said.

"But for the time being, you know, very proud of the group that's here before you today and really thankful that they came forward, saw the value in this and committed."