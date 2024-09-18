Lethbridge couple has car stolen while waiting for an appointment

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. -

A Lethbridge couple got a good reminder why you should keep your vehicle doors locked at all times.

They had their car stolen despite the husband still being in the car.

Just before Labour Day, Bruce Hammond was waiting for his wife Lynn outside the Haig Medical Clinic.

That's when a woman opened the passenger door asking for help finding her mother.

“I said I don't want any part of you," said Bruce Hammond. "I’m just waiting. Just close the door and walk away.

"So she just continued to stand there and stare at me," he added. "Then I said again 'shut the door and walk away.' She still didn't,”

After trying to reason with the woman, Hammond got out of the car to try to get her to move.

That's when the woman jumped into the car and made her way into the driver’s seat.

She then drove off before Hammond had a chance to get back inside the car.

Hammond said “by the time I got back around to the driver's door she had locked it. The keys were in it and she took off with the car. If I had been in front of the car and hadn't been completely around, she would've run over me.”

Police found the woman and the car at a north side McDonald’s that night and were able to recover the car.

When police got it back, there was damage to both sides of the back fender.

The Hammonds still don't know how much the repairs will cost.

Hammond said “Well it's hard to say we just have no idea really. We've got a rental car in the meantime. I hope not for too much longer but who knows?”

Lethbridge has seen a slight decrease in car thefts over recent years down to 320 in 2023.

Police say the best way to avoid car thefts is to lock your doors, park in well-lit, well traveled areas and remove all valuables from your car.