Lethbridge crews working to repair 3 water main breaks

Lethbridge crews are working to repair three separate water main breaks throughout the city.

Leanne Lammertsen, water and wastewater operations manager with the City of Lethbridge, says all three breaks happened on Saturday, and all three were old cast iron pipe.

Repair work has closed the northbound lanes in the 800 block of 13 Street South, and both directions of Ninth Avenue South between 14 Street and 15 Street.

The intersection of Fifth Avenue South and Sixth Street South is also closed.

Lammertsen says the process of fixing the breaks involves isolating the water main and excavating to find the source of the leak.

She says crews then cut out the pipe, replace it and begin the backfilling process.

The water is then sampled and tested to ensure water quality before its restored to the surrounding properties.

On average, the city repairs between 50-100 water main breaks every year.

Lammertsen says repair time can vary depending on time of year, location and the severity of the break.

"We often see more water main breaks in the winter season," she said.

"As we get into long stretches of cold weather, just the ground freezing can affect the pipes."

The city hopes to have all three repairs complete by Nov. 8, weather permitting.