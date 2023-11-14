Lethbridge Hurricanes eager for five-game B.C. road trip

LETHBRIDGE -

Junior hockey players are no strangers to long road trips riding on a bus, but the Lethbridge Hurricanes leave early Wednesday for an especially long five-game stretch to British Columbia.

"I think we're preparing the best we can with the long bus trip and just staying healthy and just being ready for the long road trip ahead of us," said defenceman Will Sharpe.

The trip will see the 'Canes head as far west as Victoria and work their way back east toward Alberta.

Head coach Bill Peters believes his team is ready for the long haul.

"It comes at a good time and it sets up well. We can leave tomorrow and get out there. Obviously, there's a little bit of travel involved. It's spread out. It's a good trip." he said.

After a hot start to the year, the 'Canes have cooled off, posting a 5-4-1-0 record over the past 10 games.

Peters wants to see the team get back to the way it was playing before.

"I thought we had a bit of a foundation we were starting to establish and it kind of went away for a bit. Now, we're in the process of re-establishing it," he said.

Miguel Marques, who is from Prince George, B.C., is excited for the opportunity to play in front of family and friends.

"It's kind of been circled on my calendar for a bit, going home, getting to play in front of family and friends, so it'll be pretty sweet. Even there in Vancouver and stuff, I lived with billet families and lots of friends I played hockey with down there, so it'll be pretty sweet," he said.

While it may be fun to see family and friends, the 'Canes know they have to stay focused while on the road.

"I think the guys are already really motivated. We've got a lot of guys from B.C., so everyone's really excited to go play in front of their families. But also, you know, just taking it day by day, practice by practice. Kind of the memo right now,” said goalie Harrison Meneghin.

The Hurricanes' first game on their B.C. road trip is Friday against the Victoria Royals.

Lethbridge hockey fans won't see the 'Canes in person again until Nov. 29, when they play against the Calgary Hitmen.