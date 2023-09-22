Lethbridge Hurricanes host Swift Current Broncos in 2023-24 home opener

The Lethbridge Hurricanes kick off the 2023-24 regular season on Friday with a game against the Swift Current Broncos.

Like most teams in the WHL, the Hurricanes have experienced their fair share of roster turnover, but the biggest change is behind the bench.

Bill Peters has taken over coaching duties from Brent Kisio, who left the team late in the offseason for a job with the Henderson Silver Knights.

Just like his players, Peters is eager for the season to start.

"It's an exciting day," said Peters. "The guys are excited and so are the coaches."

"Now it's for real, right? Now you've got to earn your shifts. Now everything matters, these two points, if you're able to get them go in the bank. It's all about starting off on the right foot."

Peters hasn’t had much time to put his stamp on the club, he was only hired the day before training camp started.

Despite the late start the new bench boss feels like he’s in a good place with his layers and staff.

"We're getting caught up now. It's an exciting time. We lost an assistant coach who had a birth in the family – his first baby was born, so he was gone for a week. We've had a few things to deal with."

The Hurricanes come into the regular season after wrapping up an up-and-down preseason;

Lethbridge lost its first two exhibition games before bouncing back and winning their final two games, both in overtime.

Now, the ‘Canes are looking forward to playing meaningful hockey.

"It's a big buildup to this game," rookie forward Will Sharpe said. "I’m feeling pretty good about it. I’m excited to get started officially.

Puck drop on Friday's game is at 7 p.m.