Lethbridge Hurricanes swap several players, prospects and picks in flurry of trades

The Lethbridge Hurricanes made three trades on Monday, swapping several players, prospects and draft picks.

In the first move of the day, the Hurricanes acquired Sean Tschigerl from the Calgary Hitmen in exchange for a second and a third-round pick in the 2025 prospects draft.

The 2003-born forward has 19 goals and 24 assists through 36 games with the Hitmen this season. He was a fifth-round draft pick of the Anaheim Ducks in the 2021 National Hockey League draft.

The Hurricanes are looking for Tschigerl to help bring a scoring punch to their top-six forward group and make a difference as a two-way player on their penalty kill.

Next up, the Hurricanes sent forward Blake Swetlikoff, a 2025 second-round pick and a 2024 third-round pick to the Kamloops Blazers for forward Dylan Sydor.

Sydor, another 20-year-old, has recorded 19 goals and 11 assists in 2023-24.

The team said Sydor’s playoff and Memorial Cup experience will be beneficial for their young forward group.

In the third trade of the day, the Canes acquired 2004-born forward Colton Langkow, 2008-born unsigned prospect Kai Anderson, a 2024 second-round draft pick and a 2025 fifth-round draft pick from the Vancouver Giants.

They sent 2004-born forward Tyson Zimmer back the other way.

The Hurricanes are looking for Langkow to add some grit and physicality to their lineup. He has four goals and two assists this year, along with 54 penalty minutes.