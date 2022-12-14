Lethbridge looks to identify potential emergency shelter spaces
The City of Lethbridge is looking to identify possible locations to provide shelter to the city's most vulnerable during spells of extreme weather.
To protect the safety of city residents, the city has developed an extreme weather protocol that identifies times when comfort centres will open to offer shelter during periods of extreme cold and heat.
Large, open spaces are considered ideal, including places of worship or warehouses.
Anyone with questions or who has a space they would like to make available is asked to contact the city's emergency management team at emergenymanagement@lethbridge.ca or by calling 311.
House of Commons to adjourn Wednesday, ending fall sitting early
The House of Commons will adjourn for the year on Wednesday, after MPs unanimously agreed to wrap up the fall sitting a few days early.
Man charged after seven-year-old Ukrainian refugee dies in Montreal hit-and-run
A man has been charged following the death of a seven-year-old girl in Montreal who died after she was struck by a vehicle while walking to school Tuesday with her siblings. The girl has been identified as Mariia Legenkovska, a Ukrainian refugee who came to Canada just two months ago after her family fled the Russian invasion in Ukraine.
How big of a home can you get for $300K? Here's what's on the market
The national average price of a home in Canada is approximately $645,000, a figure that may be out of reach for many prospective homebuyers. CTVNews.ca has gathered a list of properties currently on the market for about half that price.
What's holding up health-care improvements? Minister blames the premiers
Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos says he and his provincial counterparts agree privately on what needs to be done to improve health care, but that the ball is in the premiers' court to accept a deal for more funding from Ottawa.
Snow in the Prairies and 'mixed bag' for Ontario; Atlantic Canada hit by two systems
Canadians are bracing for a winter storm bringing snow to Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Quebec, and ending in already-buried Atlantic Canada.
Rights group alleges multiple Canadian fast-food chains engaging in animal cruelty, poor treatment of chickens
The Canadian chapter of an animal welfare group is giving several major fast-food chains a 'very poor' grade when it comes to their treatment of chickens during the food production process, but groups and companies dispute findings.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, DJ for 'Ellen DeGeneres Show,' dead at 40
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, the amiable DJ for 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' and dancer who rose to fame on 'So You Think You Can Dance,' has died, according to information from the Los Angeles County Coroner.
UPDATED | 'Stand on the side of the common people,' Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre tells caucus
In a speech to his caucus ahead of the holidays, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said it is his party's job to 'stand on the side of the common people.'
As it happened: France reaches second consecutive World Cup final with Morocco win
Reigning champion France took a step forward in the quest to become the latest team to win back-to-back World Cup titles in 60 years after a 2-0 win over Morocco on Wednesday.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton emergency wait times the longest they have been in 7 years: FOIP documents
Emergency department wait times at Edmonton hospitals are the longest they’ve been since 2015, data from Alberta Health Services has revealed.
-
'Bravery and heroism': Lloyminster man honoured for saving family from a fire
A Lloydminster man who's been hailed a hero for kicking in a neighbour's front door and alerting the family inside that the house was on fire says he barely survived the blaze himself.
-
Flu, RSV or COVID-19? Alberta's online health tool can provide next steps
A tool that was used during the pandemic to assess whether or not symptoms were related to COVID-19 has been updated to cover other respiratory illnesses in Alberta.
Vancouver
-
IHIT called to investigate targeted fatal stabbing in Mission, B.C.
Homicide investigators have been called to a Mission, B.C., neighbourhood after a fatal stabbing Wednesday morning.
-
'Tired of crying': Ukrainian newcomer hopes early New Year's party will bring joy as war rages on
A group of Ukrainian newcomers to Vancouver are hosting an early New Year's party in Gastown this weekend, in hopes of bringing some fun to a community devastated by the war raging in their homeland.
-
VPD release video of 'unprovoked assault' in Gastown, appeal for information
Police in Vancouver have released video of an incident in Gastown last month as part of their investigation into a series of assaults that preceded an officer involved-shooting.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia's new top Mountie says public wants to keep RCMP despite mass shooting response
The RCMP's new commanding officer in Nova Scotia believes the public wants a renewed relationship with his police force despite its widely criticized response to the 2020 mass shooting.
-
Two sent to hospital with serious injuries after plane crash near Labrador airport
Police say two people with serious injuries were airlifted to hospital after a small plane crashed near the airport in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, Labrador.
-
Nova Scotia government announces $115 million in inflation-relief measures
Nova Scotia's premier announced a new $115.4-million funding package Wednesday aimed at helping low- and middle-income earners with inflation.
Vancouver Island
-
Nanaimo man charged with murder in Tofino, B.C.
A 25-year-old man from Nanaimo, B.C., has been charged with second-degree murder in the 2020 killing of a man in Tofino, B.C.
-
Murder of Victoria teen Reena Virk subject of new television series
One of British Columbia’s most notorious murders is the subject of an upcoming television series currently in production in the province.
-
'A second chance': Record number of humpbacks spotted in B.C.'s Salish Sea this year
Whale researchers are celebrating a significant return of humpback whales to the waters of British Columbia.
Toronto
-
This is how Toronto is preparing for this week's winter storm
Snow clearing equipment will be spread across Toronto today ahead of an anticipated winter storm that could drop as much as 10 centimetres of snow on the region.
-
Toronto's SickKids sees significant increase in patient transfers amid viral surge
Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) is reporting a significant increase in the number of pediatric patients being transferred to other hospitals amid a wave of respiratory illness across the province.
-
Police issue Canada-wide warrant for suspects in Markham murder
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for two suspects wanted in connection with the murder of a woman in Markham, Ont. earlier this month.
Montreal
-
-
More adoptions, less socialization? Montreal dog attacks rose in 2022, data shows
As the number of dogs in Montreal has increased, so has the number of reported dog bites and other aggressive behaviours. That's according to data from the city, which shows an increase in reported dog-related incidents of about 18 per cent since last year.
-
Quebec public health concerned about respiratory viruses during the holidays
Quebec public health officials say they're on high alert with the start of holiday gatherings. The organization's director was keen to send a clear message to Quebecers on Wednesday: If you have symptoms, stay home for Christmas.
Ottawa
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT | 'The snow is coming': Storm to bring up to 25 cm of snow to Ottawa at the end of the workweek
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Ottawa, calling for 15 to 25 cm of snow Thursday night and Friday.
-
Porter Airlines adding direct flights from Ottawa to these four destinations
Porter Airlines has announced that starting on March 27, 2023, it will begin new daily non-stop flights from the Ottawa International Airport to Thunder Bay, Quebec City, Boston and Newark.
-
Police asking for help identifying suspects who attacked employees over cigarette
According to police, a man and a woman entered a business on Dalhousie Street on Oct. 9 and the woman lit a cigarette. An employee told the woman to put it out, but she refused, which led to her coming back with others who attacked the workers.
Kitchener
-
Two die of suspected overdoses in Waterloo region Wednesday morning
Waterloo regional police have issued a warning after officers responded to two suspected overdose deaths on Wednesday.
-
Cyclist airlifted after crash in Waterloo
A cyclist has been transported to an out-of-region hospital via air ambulance following a collision Wednesday morning in Waterloo.
-
WRPS wants $18 million budget increase to hire 19 more officers in 2023
As the Waterloo region police services board finalizes its budget ask, Chief Mark Crowell is recommending a $18.3 million increase that would allow the service to hire 19 more officers.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. boy fatally strangled his mother, court hears
New details emerged about how a 13-year-old boy killed his own mother during a court hearing in Nipawin, Sask.
-
Sask. company gives new life to aging grain elevators
Alvin Herman knows a thing or two about being repurposed.
-
Saskatoon Public Schools sells Pleasant Hill School
This is the last year of classes at one of Saskatoon’s castle schools.
Northern Ontario
-
Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard opts for jury over judge-alone sexual assault trial
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard has elected to be tried for sexual assault before a jury, rather than by judge alone.
-
No injuries at New Sudbury residential fire Wednesday
Fire crews in Sudbury were called to a house fire on Madeleine Avenue in the New Sudbury area around 12:30 Wednesday afternoon.
-
Sudbury council delays decision of fire hall consolidation
At Sudbury city council Tuesday evening, the issue of amalgamating some of the city’s 24 fire and paramedic stations was deferred to mid-January.
Winnipeg
-
HSC Children's Hospital postponing surgeries due to increase in critically ill kids
Reassigning staff and postponing surgeries are just some of the steps being taken at HSC Children's Hospital to deal with a spike in critically ill pediatric patients.
-
Fourth teenager charged in Millennium Library stabbing death
Winnipeg police have charged a fourth teenager in connection with a stabbing death at the Millennium Library on Sunday.
-
Regina
-
Judge dismisses Regina councillors' court application against city manager
A judge has dismissed an application by two city councillors asking court to compel Regina's city manager to include funding to solve homelessness in the proposed 2023-24 budget.
-
Fire destroys Regina tent community, residents displaced
A fire on Tuesday evening caused a group of people experiencing homelessness in Regina to flee their tent community.
-
'It's going to be wide open': Riders expect to add veteran quarterbacks to compete in training camp
The Saskatchewan Roughriders are expecting to add a veteran presence to their quarterback room ahead of training camp.