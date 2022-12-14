Lethbridge looks to identify potential emergency shelter spaces

The City of Lethbridge is looking to identify possible locations to provide shelter to the city's most vulnerable during spells of extreme weather.

To protect the safety of city residents, the city has developed an extreme weather protocol that identifies times when comfort centres will open to offer shelter during periods of extreme cold and heat.

Large, open spaces are considered ideal, including places of worship or warehouses.

Anyone with questions or who has a space they would like to make available is asked to contact the city's emergency management team at emergenymanagement@lethbridge.ca or by calling 311.