Lethbridge man arrested after allegedly 'openly using drugs' downtown: police

A Lethbridge man is facing charges after police seized hundreds of doses of fentanyl and methamphetamine from him while taking him into custody on Tuesday evening.

Police say the accused was "openly using drugs" in the 500 block of Eighth Avenue South.

It's alleged he was "using a crack pipe" with one hand and "holding a significant quantity of fentanyl" with the other.

Investigators say the man had 418 doses of fentanyl, 169 doses of meth and a utility knife.

He is charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.