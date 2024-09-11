CALGARY
Calgary

    Lethbridge man arrested after allegedly 'openly using drugs' downtown: police

    Police seized hundreds of doses of fentanyl and methamphetamine from a man while taking him into custody on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. (Lethbridge police handout) Police seized hundreds of doses of fentanyl and methamphetamine from a man while taking him into custody on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. (Lethbridge police handout)
    A Lethbridge man is facing charges after police seized hundreds of doses of fentanyl and methamphetamine from him while taking him into custody on Tuesday evening.

    Police say the accused was "openly using drugs" in the 500 block of Eighth Avenue South.

    It's alleged he was "using a crack pipe" with one hand and "holding a significant quantity of fentanyl" with the other.

    Investigators say the man had 418 doses of fentanyl, 169 doses of meth and a utility knife.

    He is charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

