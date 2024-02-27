Lethbridge man charged after several downtown businesses vandalized

A 41-year-old Lethbridge man has been charged with mischief in connection with a series of incidents of vandalism that targeted a number of businesses.

Over the past month, Lethbridge police say multiple downtown businesses have reported damage from spray paint on several exterior walls.

Investigators say the suspect was accessing the buildings via the roof and was painting large areas on the sides.

"Following further investigation, police matched the spray painted vandalism with previous incidents in January and November 2023 where the same distinctive style of defacement was reported on additional commercial buildings," officials said in a news release.

Six buildings were damaged, police said, and the damages are estimated to be between $1,000 and $4,000 at each one.

Police soon identified and arrested Josh Leonard Cyr. He is charged with six counts of mischief under $5,000.

Cyr is scheduled to appear in court on April 17.