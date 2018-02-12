An unidentified 28-year-old man from Lethbridge has been charged in connection with an attack on his parents in their home in the early morning hours of Sunday, February 11.

According to Lethbridge Police Service officials, officers were called to the home at approximately 2:40 a.m. following reports of an assault. Police located an injured 72-year-old man and a 62-year-old woman who had been asleep when they were stabbed by a man armed with a weapon.

The injured man was transported to hospital where he received treatment and released. The injured woman was assessed by EMS at the home.

Officers located the couple’s son a short distance from the home and arrested the man without incident.

The 28-year-old Lethbridge man, who has not been named in order to protect the identities of his parents, has been charged with attempted murder (two counts) and aggravated assault (two counts).

The accused remains in police custody and is scheduled to appear in court on February 14. Prior to his court appearance, the accused is scheduled to undergo a psychiatric assessment.