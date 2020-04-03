LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -- A 27-year-old Lethbridge man — who was potentially exposed to COVID-19 — has been charged after allegedly coughing on a Lethbridge Police Service member intentionally.

Police responded to a northside home Thursday night during a domestic assault investigation.

Officers arrested a man at the home after determining he was in breach of the conditions of a release order.

While in custody, the man allegedly deliberately coughed directly in an officer's face and expressed his hopes that the officer would became infected. The suspect admitted to being recently exposed to a person who had been quarantined.

The suspect, who has not been named, has been charged with assaulting a peace officer and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

As of Friday morning, the accused remained in custody pending the results of a release hearing.