Lethbridge Muslim Association holds prayer, fundraiser for earthquake relief

LETHBRIDGE -

During their usual Friday prayer session at the Islamic Centre, the Lethbridge Muslim Association took time to pray and donate for earthquake relief.

"Our Friday sermon is going to be dedicated to speaking about the earthquake – speaking about how to deal with such a situation, how our faith interlinks into a situation like this and how we can be strong in our faith," said Zuber Sidyot, imam at the Lethbridge Islamic Centre.

Monday's 7.8 magnitude earthquake has left more than 23,000 dead in Turkiye and Syria.

Its impact has been felt around the world but it has hit the association particularly hard.

Two association members lost multiple loved ones.

"Our hearts were broken. You can't imagine and I don't think there's a word that can explain what we felt. It's hard to explain," said Nurah Eblesh, who took part in the fundraiser.

Dozens took part in the prayer, with many also donating toward disaster relief.

The money will be sent to credible charities.

"We decided to collect some money and donations for them to send overseas and maybe some food, some clothing, blankets, shelter. Whatever it takes just to help," said Doaa Ajani, who helped organize the fundraiser.

Sidyot noted how members of the community have leaned on each other for support.

"It's very emotional. At the same time, it's a time for us as a community to come together and to really support each other," Sidyot said.

Donations for disaster relief are still being accepted and can be made on the Lethbridge Muslim Association’s website.