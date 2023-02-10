Lethbridge Muslim Association holds prayer, fundraiser for earthquake relief
During their usual Friday prayer session at the Islamic Centre, the Lethbridge Muslim Association took time to pray and donate for earthquake relief.
"Our Friday sermon is going to be dedicated to speaking about the earthquake – speaking about how to deal with such a situation, how our faith interlinks into a situation like this and how we can be strong in our faith," said Zuber Sidyot, imam at the Lethbridge Islamic Centre.
Monday's 7.8 magnitude earthquake has left more than 23,000 dead in Turkiye and Syria.
Its impact has been felt around the world but it has hit the association particularly hard.
Two association members lost multiple loved ones.
"Our hearts were broken. You can't imagine and I don't think there's a word that can explain what we felt. It's hard to explain," said Nurah Eblesh, who took part in the fundraiser.
Dozens took part in the prayer, with many also donating toward disaster relief.
The money will be sent to credible charities.
"We decided to collect some money and donations for them to send overseas and maybe some food, some clothing, blankets, shelter. Whatever it takes just to help," said Doaa Ajani, who helped organize the fundraiser.
Sidyot noted how members of the community have leaned on each other for support.
"It's very emotional. At the same time, it's a time for us as a community to come together and to really support each other," Sidyot said.
Donations for disaster relief are still being accepted and can be made on the Lethbridge Muslim Association’s website.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING | Unknown object U.S. shot down over Alaska was heading into Canadian airspace: sources
The unknown high-altitude object that the U.S. shot down over Alaska on Friday was heading into Canadian airspace, sources tell CTV News.
Did an Air Canada flight spot the Chinese spy balloon over B.C. on Jan. 31?
According to a government aviation incident report, a Jan. 31 Air Canada flight from Vancouver to Winnipeg reported a large balloon about 4,000 feet above it. That’s the same day the U.S. said a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon re-entered its airspace in Idaho.
'Criminal networks' driving more convincing, frequent tax scams, cybersecurity expert warns
With tax season approaching, Canadians are being warned about the rise of sophisticated scammers pretending to be the CRA or banking institutions, as online criminal networks continue to grow.
Women's national soccer team 'outraged' by Canada Soccer after funding cuts
Members of Canada's women's national soccer team say they're feeling 'outraged' and 'deeply disrespected' by Canada Soccer after receiving news of "significant cuts' to the program for 2023.
U.S. jet shoots down unknown object flying off Alaska coast
A U.S. military fighter jet shot down an unknown object flying off the coast of Alaska on Friday on orders from U.S. President Joe Biden, White House officials said. The object was flying at about 40,000 feet and posed a 'reasonable threat' to the safety of civilian flights.
Bed Bath & Beyond Canada granted creditor protection, winding down
Bed Bath & Beyond Canada Ltd. was granted an initial order for creditor protection by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice Friday under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act, according to the company acting as the court-appointed monitor for the case.
Judge who released man later charged in cop's death weighed Indigenous background
A judge who granted bail to a man later accused of killing an Ontario Provincial Police officer noted his Indigenous background and the over-representation of Indigenous individuals in the correctional system when deciding to release the man from custody.
BREAKING | OPP says no evidence of a weapon after hours-long manhunt in eastern Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police say one person is in custody following an hours-long manhunt southwest of Ottawa.
Canadian gov't appealing court ruling that ordered repatriation of 4 men in Syria
The Trudeau government is appealing a federal court order to repatriate four Canadian men imprisoned in northeast Syria. Last month, Federal Court Justice Henry Brown ruled that the government’s decision to bring back Canadian women and children but exclude the men was unconstitutional.
Edmonton
-
Downtown Edmonton has lost business due to social disorder: premier, recovery group
Edmonton's downtown has lost on business deals due to the safety issues plaguing it in recent months, the premier and a downtown advocate said this week.
-
Animal welfare body investigating Edmonton Valley Zoo
Canada's Accredited Zoos and Aquariums (CAZA) has launched an investigation into the Edmonton Valley Zoo.
-
3 more charged in death of man found in burnt house in 2022
Three more people have been charged in the death of a man in Edmonton in January 2022.
Vancouver
-
B.C. man fined $15K, issued 10-year hunting ban for killing grizzly bear sow and cub
A B.C. man has been handed a hefty fine and a 10-year hunting ban after shooting and killing a grizzly bear sow and cub out of season, according to the B.C. Conservation Officer Service.
-
2 teens hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Richmond: RCMP
Mounties are investigating after two teenage pedestrians were left with serious injuries after allegedly being struck by a vehicle in Richmond.
-
Suspect sought in 'bail money' scams in Vancouver, New Westminster: police
Police in Vancouver and New Westminster have released videos of what officers believe to be the same suspect involved in "bail money" scams in both cities.
Atlantic
-
Mix of snow and freezing rain causes closures, messy road conditions throughout Maritimes Friday
A Texas low brought a mix of snow, ice pellets and freezing rain to the Maritimes overnight Thursday and into Friday morning.
-
N.S. sex offender faces new charges after child pornography found on devices
A 47-year-old Nova Scotia man who was previously convicted of sex offences is facing new child pornography charges.
-
Rural Nova Scotians want compensation from power utility and a more resilient grid
Residents of a rural Cape Breton community that has lost power during cold and windy weather are looking for compensation from the utility -- and a grid designed for the changing climate.
Vancouver Island
-
Suspect arrested after $55K in 'irreplaceable' books stolen from Victoria shop
One day after a handful of rare books worth more than $55,000 were stolen from a downtown Victoria book shop, the store says the collection has been returned.
-
Nanaimo RCMP seek suspect after possible voyeurism incident at city aquatic centre
Mounties in Nanaimo, B.C., are investigating a report of inappropriate behaviour inside a change room at a city-owned recreation facility.
-
Tyrannosaurus skeleton with own Twitter account coming to the Royal B.C. Museum
The Royal British Columbia Museum (RBCM) will host a near-complete Tyrannosaurus skeleton as part of a feature exhibit this summer.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man charged with murder in Danforth hit-and-run that killed former child actor
A 24-year-old man has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run in Toronto's east end over the weekend that left a former child actor dead.
-
Ontario consumers could be hit with new recycling fee on pop and juice starting April 1
Ontario shoppers may soon see the cost of non-alcoholic beverages increase as a result of a new province-wide recycling program.
-
$3.5 million worth of stolen vehicles returned to Canada after being found in shipping containers in Malta
Dozens of vehicles that were stolen from driveways across the Greater Toronto Area have been recovered halfway across the world and returned to Canada.
Montreal
-
Boy, 4, identified in deadly Laval daycare bus crash
A funeral will be held Thursday for one of the two children killed when a bus crashed into a daycare Wednesday in Laval, Que., just north of Montreal. Michel Bouchard, the parish priest, told various media Friday that he'd baptized the boy about three years ago and will now be presiding over his funeral.
-
Mont Tremblant commercial village for sale, bids likely to reach $100 million
The Mont-Tremblant commercial village was put up for sale Thursday as owning company Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) hopes to flip the property for up to $100 million. 'The response has been phenomenal,' said Scott Speirs of CBRE, the company brokering the property for JLL. He says prospective buyers have ranged from 'institutional investors' to those with personal properties nearby.
-
'Justice for Nicous': Protesters demand release of video footage in death of illegally detained Black man
Protesters gathered in downtown Montreal Friday demanding justice for Nicous D'Andre Spring, a 21-old-year Black man who died while illegally detained at the Bordeaux jail in December.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'Technical issue' reduces O-Train service to eastbound track at three stations
Ottawa's Confederation Line is only running on the eastbound track between uOttawa and Hurdman stations Friday evening due to a "technical issue". The issues on the O-Train line come four weeks after LRT service resumed following a six-day shutdown in the same area following a freezing rain storm.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | OPP says no evidence of a weapon after hours-long manhunt in eastern Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police say one person is in custody following an hours-long manhunt southwest of Ottawa.
-
Fourth person facing charges in death of Ottawa physiotherapist
Kyle Andrades, 35, was found dead at a commercial building on Tenth Line Road late Tuesday night.
Kitchener
-
Rockwood, Ont. elementary school issues letter addressing safety concerns for students during washroom visits
A Rockwood, Ont. elementary school has sent a letter to parents asking them to reach out to family and child services if their child “experienced anything inappropriate” in relation to safety concerns for students during visits to the washroom.
-
Late Nova Scotian artist’s artwork expected to fetch big bucks at New Hamburg auction
An auction in New Hamburg will feature two works from the late Nova Scotian artist Maud Lewis – and the pair is expected to fetch tens of thousands of dollars each.
-
Searching for Sweetheart: Waterloo woman asks for community’s help in finding missing bird
A Waterloo woman is heartbroken that her cockatiel – named Sweetheart – has gone missing. Now she’s hoping the public can help her find him.
Saskatoon
-
'We just need answers': Fairhaven Community Association holds meeting regarding STC Wellness Centre
Over 250 residents attended a meeting called by the Fairhaven Community Association regarding the STC Wellness Center Thursday night.
-
Video shows moment grain elevator was brought down in Wilkie, Sask.
The town of Wilkie saw the end of an era as one of the grain elevators in the community was torn down.
-
$10M lawsuit launched against group trying to start pro soccer team in Saskatoon
A group trying to bring professional soccer to Saskatoon is suing its former partners for breach of contract.
Northern Ontario
-
North loses one riding in federal redistribution plan
Northern Ontario has lost one of its 10 federal electoral ridings, with many of the remaining nine being rejigged to incorporate new areas.
-
Ontario consumers could be hit with new recycling fee on pop and juice starting April 1
Ontario shoppers may soon see the cost of non-alcoholic beverages increase as a result of a new province-wide recycling program.
-
U.S. jet shoots down unknown object flying off Alaska coast
A U.S. military fighter jet shot down an unknown object flying off the coast of Alaska on Friday on orders from U.S. President Joe Biden, White House officials said. The object was flying at about 40,000 feet and posed a 'reasonable threat' to the safety of civilian flights.
Winnipeg
-
Bus rider injured in random machete attack: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating after a 50-year-old man was attacked with a machete on Ness Avenue after he got off a bus.
-
World Unity Convoy scheduled for Manitoba next week
Discussions online show a convoy is set to roll into Manitoba next week, nearly a year after a convoy protest took over downtown Winnipeg.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Unknown object U.S. shot down over Alaska was heading into Canadian airspace: sources
The unknown high-altitude object that the U.S. shot down over Alaska on Friday was heading into Canadian airspace, sources tell CTV News.
Regina
-
RCMP investigating suspicious death 'involving firearm' near Esterhazy following break in
RCMP are investigating what they said is a suspicious death involving a firearm after a man’s body was located in a residence about 20 kilometres south of Esterhazy and Stockholm, Sask., Friday morning.
-
14-year-old's magazine turning pages in Sask.
What started as a pandemic project has turned into a side hustle for Mossbank's Carson Green. The 14-year-old created a magazine called Everything Country and produces the magazine from start to finish, including writing, photos, and formatting.
-
Sask. neuropathologist contradicts cause of death in Catlin Goodwill manslaughter trial
An expert witness for the defence believes Catlin Goodwill’s infant son died from a virus, not head trauma, according to testimony on the fifth day of trial.