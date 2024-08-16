Lethbridge organizations begin final push to collect back-to-school supplies

LETHBRIDGE -

More than 1,500 backpacks have been filled with back-to-school essentials for those in need ahead of the school year.

"(It) costs a lot to be able to purchase all those items and this is a way for us to give back to the community," said Tanya Lister, program co-ordinator with MyCityCare Lethbridge.

As part of its Stuff-the-Bus initiative, MyCityCare has been collecting supplies from backpacks to crayons to binders to give to those in need.

"We've had to purchase a lot of items because we didn't have them to fill the backpacks," Lister said.

"We're really just looking for any financial donations and support to just help us meet that goal. Monetary donations would be the best, that way, we can purchase specific items that are needed."

Lister says the need this year is on par with last year.

"We helped about 1,600 and we're seeing just as many this year," she said.

Other organizations in the Ready, Set, Go campaign are gearing up for the final push ahead of the school year.

The Interfaith Food Bank is collecting donations of healthy food to ensure children are fed at school.

"You cannot learn or focus if your belly is rumbling," said Danielle McIntyre, executive director of Interfaith Food Bank.

"It's important that we empower families to be able to provide that healthy nutrition as well as the fact that brains are developing in those younger school-aged years and so garbage in is garbage out and we try to encourage good foods for children to be able to start off on the right foot."

The Lethbridge Food Bank continues to run its Mindful Munchies program, with nearly 3,000 lunches served every week last year.

With the heightened demand, McIntyre says donations of fresh fruit and vegetables are needed year-round.

"There's also shelf-stable milk and juice boxes. (Those) are a great option. Small oatmeals and granola bars are appreciated."

With just over two weeks until the bell rings on a new school year, Lister is optimistic everyone in need will receive support.

"It's just important that we are able to give that dignity to all these children and that they're able to have all the things that their peers have and be able to start school right," she said.