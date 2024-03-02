Lethbridge parents charged in November, 2023 assault of 3-week-old baby

The parents of an infant girl have been charged with aggravated assault in relation to a 2023 incident that left the child with a potentially life-altering arm injury.

On Nov. 27, 2023, police responded to a request from child and family services in Lethbridge to assist them after receiving a report of an injured three-week-old baby at Chinook Hospital.

An investigation determined that the baby’s arm had been broken as a result of “significant force.”

As a result, the baby was removed from the custody of the parents by child and family services.

On March 1, a 22-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man were arrested without incident.

Both were charged with aggravated assault, failing to provide necessaries of life and criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

Saturday, after bail hearings, the woman was remanded into custody while the man was released.

The woman is scheduled to appear in court March 5, while the man is scheduled for March 8.

To protect the identity of the victim, the suspects were not named.