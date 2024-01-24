Lethbridge parking fines to increase Feb. 1

LETHBRIDGE -

After months of debate, Lethbridge parking fines are set to increase on Feb. 1.

Fines will now be $40 in the downtown but will be reduced to $25 if they're paid within 10 days.

"Our parking fines don't only affect the downtown, it affects the entire city of Lethbridge. So parking and parking safety is an important part of our transportation network," said Phillip Berg, City of Lethbridge parking co-ordinator.

"We want to make sure any fines that we do have are enough of a deterrent to prevent people from creating infractions."

Some businesses expressed concern that increased fines could drive away customers from the downtown.

The city is making other changes to make parking more convenient.

Zone 2 parking areas will be phased out and merged with Zone 3 to allow drivers to park for longer.

Enforcement hours during the week are being reduced by two-and-a-half hours to between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

"While parking fines had to go up, the business owners and shoppers alike are feeling a little bit better about the process through which we went," said Sarah Amies, executive director of the Downtown Lethbridge BRZ.

The city will also sponsor free-parking days throughout the year in partnership with the BRZ and the Heart of our City Committee.

"The initiatives are the sugar to help the medicine go down, (which) was a really important piece for us. … We know that the parking fines had to go up, that the changes had to be made," said Lorien Johansen, chair of the Heart of our City Committee.

At least some local businesses seem to have come around to the plan and believe the positive changes can outweigh the negatives.

"I think that going from the two hours to the three hours is just going to allow people a little bit more time if they're shopping to be able to visit a couple more stores. So I think that's a real positive,” said Penny Warris, owner of Analog Books.

The changes will run as a two-year pilot project, with city council getting an update after one year.

The parking rate of $1 per hour in Zone 3 and 45 cents per hour in Zone 10 will stay the same.