CALGARY
Calgary

    • Lethbridge peace officer charged in relation to more than 10-year-old incident

    Lethbridge community peace officer (file photo) Lethbridge community peace officer (file photo)
    Share

    A Lethbridge police community peace officer has been charged with an off-duty incident stemming from more than 10 years ago.

    Police say the officer has been charged with assault and assault causing bodily harm stemming from historic family violence-related matters that happened between 2006 and 2014.

    The matter was reported to police in October 2024.

    Because of the nature of the incident, the officer’s name will not be released to protect the identity of the victim.

    The peace officer has worked with the service for just over a year and a half and has been suspended with pay.

    Police say the information is being released in the interest of public transparency.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News