Lethbridge peace officer charged in relation to more than 10-year-old incident

A Lethbridge police community peace officer has been charged with an off-duty incident stemming from more than 10 years ago.

Police say the officer has been charged with assault and assault causing bodily harm stemming from historic family violence-related matters that happened between 2006 and 2014.

The matter was reported to police in October 2024.

Because of the nature of the incident, the officer’s name will not be released to protect the identity of the victim.

The peace officer has worked with the service for just over a year and a half and has been suspended with pay.

Police say the information is being released in the interest of public transparency.