Lethbridge police, Alberta Sheriffs crack down on dangerous driving

Lethbridge police issued 94 traffic violation tickets during a weekend blitz.

The Lethbridge Police Service partnered with Alberta Sheriffs over the weekend, to provide "safer roads for all users by targeting speeding, excessive vehicle noise, racing, stunting and other illegal behaviours."

Officers and sheriffs set up "in areas throughout the city where members of the public have reported concerns."

The LPS says two people were ticketed for driving 50 km/h or more over the speed limit.

One was clocked at 120 km/h in a 60 km/h zone, the other at 138 km/h in a 70 km/h zone.

In addition:

Three impaired drivers were apprehended;

Six outstanding warrants were executed;

Seven vehicles were towed; and

One Immediate Roadside Sanction Warning was issued.

High-risk driving behaviours can be reported to police at at 403-328-4444.