Lethbridge police celebrate retirement of two K9s, welcome new four-legged graduate

LETHBRIDGE -

Two Lethbridge Police Service dogs began their retirement journeys on Tuesday, as the force welcomed its newest four-legged member.

"It's a bittersweet day," said K9 handler Const. Braylon Hyggen.

Police Service Dog (PSD) Macho, an almost-three-year-old Belgian Malinois, has completed 20 weeks of comprehensive training and is getting ready to officially join the force.

Macho is taking the reins from 10-year-old PSD Myke and 11-year-old PSD Robby.

"With Myke, for example, I got to learn his tricks and traits throughout the eight years of working with him," said Hyggen, who handled Myke.

"So now, getting to train a new dog and work with him, who will have a little bit of different quirks, I guess you could say it's going to take a while to learn.

"It took a while with Myke, but I’m excited."

The changing of the guard coincided with the K9 unit's 60th anniversary.

In 1964, PSD Thors Yorker was the first canine to join the force.

Since then, 32 dogs have been a part of the unit.

Hyggen will take the leash of Macho, while Robby's handler, Const. Andrew Firby, will move back to patrols.

"The relationships that we build with these dogs are next-level, merely based on the fact that we face so much adversity in our daily work on the street," Firby said.

Four dogs are currently on active duty with the LPS and work with the frontline patrol team and critical incident team.

"There are times where our dogs are out six, seven, eight times in a shift and sometimes, it's a little better and there's not as many calls for service that evening," Hyggen said.

Just like their human companions, Myke and Robby will receive a retirement package, benefits and a lot of treats.

"At the end of their career, their food is still paid for, they still have a health package … that's nice to have at the end of their career when they've went through the struggles, pains and injuries, that they're still covered for the rest of their lives," Hyggen said.

Both dogs have served since 2016 and will remain with their respective handlers as pampered pets.

"Retirement for him looks like relaxing in the backyard, laying in the grass, laying in the sun and just being a family dog," Firby said.