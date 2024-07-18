CALGARY
Calgary

    • Lethbridge police conducting shooting exercise Thursday night

    An undated photo showing a Lethbridge Police Service vehicle. (Supplied) An undated photo showing a Lethbridge Police Service vehicle. (Supplied)
    Lethbridge residents who live near the police shooting range can expect to hear a lot of shots fired Thursday night.

    Lethbridge police are participating in a low light/no light shooting exercise starting at 3 p.m. and continuing until 1 a.m.

    Police thank the public for their understanding.

