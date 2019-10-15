

Calgary — Police in Lethbridge are investigating two reported child abduction attempts in the city after a seven-year-old girl said a man tried to grab her on two separate days.

On Monday, police were called to a home on Mt. Sunburst Way after a girl reported a man tried to grab her through a fence.

Police say the incident happened around 6:40 p.m. when three young girls were playing in a backyard. When the man tried to grab the girl, she screamed and all three children ran into the house. Police say the other two girls didn't see the incident or the suspect.

Police along with a K9 team searched the area, but did not find anything.

During the investigation, it was revealed the seven-year-old said a man chased her and tried to grab her arm as she walked home from school five days earlier, but the incident was not reported to police.

The girl said the suspect in both incidents was the same man. He is described as a white man with dark hair and a thin build who was wearing a black hoodie, dark pants and black dress shoes. He reportedly has a tattoo on his right wrist and wore a gold ring with a diamond on his right hand.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lethbridge police at 403-328-4444 or Crime Stoppers.