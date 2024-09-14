CALGARY
Calgary

    • Lethbridge police locate man wanted on outstanding warrants

    Dylan Ivan Sokol, 28, who was wanted for breaching probation and a release order, has been located and arrested by Lethbridge police Dylan Ivan Sokol, 28, who was wanted for breaching probation and a release order, has been located and arrested by Lethbridge police
    Lethbridge police have located and arrested a man wanted on a number of outstanding warrants.

    Dylan Ivan Sokol was charged with breach of probation and breach of a release order stemming from incidents involving an assault and uttering threats.

    Police thanked the public for their assistance.

