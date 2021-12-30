Lethbridge police make arrests in connection with northside shooting

CALGARY -

Police say they've arrested two people in connection with a fight that turned into a shooting at a north Lethbridge home on Wednesday night.

Officials say police were called to a home in the 800 block of 7A Avenue North at around 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 29 for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a 49-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital in stable, non-life-threatening condition.

Police say a suspect in the shooting was not immediately located.

"Around noon Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, patrol members stopped a vehicle in the 3200 block of First Avenue South and two individuals were taken into custody, without incident, for questioning," Lethbridge police said in a release.

It's believed the incident was not random and the suspect and victim were known to one another.

"The incident began earlier that day when a verbal altercation between two individuals escalated into a physical one," police said. "One of the individuals left the scene but returned later in the day and another altercation between the two ensued, resulting in the discharge of a firearm."

There is no information on the identity of the accused or the nature of the charges against them.

The investigation is still ongoing.