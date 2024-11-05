Lethbridge police officer facing assault charge stemming from on-duty altercation

A Lethbridge police officer has been charged in connection with a physical altercation that took place while he was on duty at a holding facility.

The Lethbridge Police Service (LPS) said the incident occurred on May 10, 2023, at its short-term holding facility.

The altercation, which took place while a male prisoner was being booked, did not result in injuries.

“The matter came to light upon review of the officer’s use of force report – a document that is required to be submitted when any use of force is used other than cooperative handcuffing and escort techniques,” LPS said in the release.

The professional standards unit investigated the incident and forwarded it onto the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service.

Following review of the investigation, prosecutors recommended a charge of assault for Chris Stock, a 23-year LPS member.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 10. He has been assigned to administrative duties pending the outcome of the case in court.