LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -- Three residents of Lethbridge are facing charges in connection with a drug bust that took place Thursday.

Officials say they began an investigation into suspected drug trafficking taking place at two neighbouring homes along the 1300 block of 15 Avenue N. late last month.

A pair of search warrants obtained in connection with the investigation were executed on April 2.

At the first home, police found:

A loaded, 9mm handgun

232 grams of cocaine

561 grams of methamphetamine

Nearly $20,000 in cash

Inside the second home, police discovered a forged Canadian passport, a multitude of identity documents and a stolen car insurance document.

Police estimate the street value of the cocaine is approximately $23,200 while the methamphetamine had a value of $56,070.

Three people were also arrested in connection with the bust.

Liban Mohamed Hassan, 34, of Lethbridge, is charged with:

Two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking

Possess prohibited firearm contrary to order

Careless storage of a firearm

Knowingly possessing unauthorized firearm

Possession of a loaded prohibited firearm

Possession of a firearm obtained by commission of an offence

Possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000

Yusuf Abdisamad, 34, of Lethbridge, is charged with:

Two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking

Careless storage of a firearm

Knowingly possessing unauthorized firearm

Possession of a loaded prohibited firearm

Possession of a firearm obtained by commission of an offence

Possession of the proceeds of crime over $5,000

Betty Deanne Hancock, 48, of Lethbridge, is charged with:

Possession of a forged Canadian passport

Two counts of possession of identity documents

Possession of stolen property under $5,000

Lethbridge police Hassan and Abdisamad remain in custody while Hancock was released. Hassan is scheduled to appear in court April 9, Hancock is scheduled to appear on July 16 and a court date for Abdisamad has not been set.