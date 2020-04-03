Lethbridge police seize almost $100K worth of drugs and cash
Lethbridge police seized drugs, cash, identity documents as well as a loaded handgun during a bust this week. (Supplied)
LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -- Three residents of Lethbridge are facing charges in connection with a drug bust that took place Thursday.
Officials say they began an investigation into suspected drug trafficking taking place at two neighbouring homes along the 1300 block of 15 Avenue N. late last month.
A pair of search warrants obtained in connection with the investigation were executed on April 2.
At the first home, police found:
- A loaded, 9mm handgun
- 232 grams of cocaine
- 561 grams of methamphetamine
- Nearly $20,000 in cash
Inside the second home, police discovered a forged Canadian passport, a multitude of identity documents and a stolen car insurance document.
Police estimate the street value of the cocaine is approximately $23,200 while the methamphetamine had a value of $56,070.
Three people were also arrested in connection with the bust.
Liban Mohamed Hassan, 34, of Lethbridge, is charged with:
- Two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking
- Possess prohibited firearm contrary to order
- Careless storage of a firearm
- Knowingly possessing unauthorized firearm
- Possession of a loaded prohibited firearm
- Possession of a firearm obtained by commission of an offence
- Possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000
Yusuf Abdisamad, 34, of Lethbridge, is charged with:
- Two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking
- Careless storage of a firearm
- Knowingly possessing unauthorized firearm
- Possession of a loaded prohibited firearm
- Possession of a firearm obtained by commission of an offence
- Possession of the proceeds of crime over $5,000
Betty Deanne Hancock, 48, of Lethbridge, is charged with:
- Possession of a forged Canadian passport
- Two counts of possession of identity documents
- Possession of stolen property under $5,000
Lethbridge police Hassan and Abdisamad remain in custody while Hancock was released. Hassan is scheduled to appear in court April 9, Hancock is scheduled to appear on July 16 and a court date for Abdisamad has not been set.