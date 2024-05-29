Lethbridge police seize orange fentanyl, found at scene of 'several' deadly overdoses

Lethbridge police say orange fentanyl was among the drugs seized during the most recent execution of an ongoing enforcement project focusing on the city's downtown.

The operation, which involves both uniformed and covert officers, began in March and will continue throughout the year.

It sees officers target criminal activity and negative behaviours in the city centre.

The most recent bust, executed on May 24, saw police remove 450 doses of methamphetamine and fentanyl from the street, including "large chunks of orange fentanyl," which police say has been found at the scene of "several fatal overdoses in the past week."

Police arrested 11 people, charging three with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, and seized smaller quantities of drugs from 17 people.

Police are asking the public to report all suspicious or criminal activity they see by calling 403-328-4444.

"Knowing what is occurring, where it is happening and how often, helps give police an accurate picture of crime and disorder in the community, and enables more effective deployment of resources and enforcement strategies," explained a new release.

Some crimes can also be reported online, including theft under $5,000, mischief, theft from vehicles and damage to vehicles.

There is also a category for "information only" reports where citizens can report nuisance and non-criminal matters.

Visit lethbridgepolice.ca and click "online reporting."