Lethbridge police warn of uptick in rental scams

Lethbridge police are warning the public about potential rental scammers who are active in the local housing market.

In a media release issued Thursday, police said they’ve received multiple reports of a scam from victims who posted on a Facebook group called “Pet Friendly Homes for Rent in Lethbridge.”

Victims were contacted by someone who said they had a property available to rent, but claimed to be out of town at the moment.

After victims viewed a fake listing, the fake landlord verified proof of employment, ID and references, then sent a rental agreement along with information to e-transfer a damage deposit and first month’s rent.

Once payment was received, the “landlord” stopped communicating with each victim.

Police are warning the public to be cautious when making arrangements to rent a property and confirm the offer is legitimate before sending any money. https://t.co/bwOxaNH2HD #yql — Lethbridge Police (@lethpolice) December 14, 2023

Police advice renters to watch for the following possible red flags.

Communicating exclusively through email;

Claim to be out of town, another city or overseas;

Won’t talk on phone or meet face-to-face;

Won’t show the property in person;

Want you to move in immediately before viewing the property;

Rent is too good to be true or below market value;

Vague listing with mostly outside photos; and

Requesting damage deposit and first month’s rent via e-transfer without a rental agreement.

Police advise renters to insist on viewing the property in person before agreeing to any deals or sending any money.