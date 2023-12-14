CALGARY
Calgary

    • Lethbridge police warn of uptick in rental scams

    Lethbridge police are warning the public about potential rental scammers who are active in the local housing market.

    In a media release issued Thursday, police said they’ve received multiple reports of a scam from victims who posted on a Facebook group called “Pet Friendly Homes for Rent in Lethbridge.”

    Victims were contacted by someone who said they had a property available to rent, but claimed to be out of town at the moment.

    After victims viewed a fake listing, the fake landlord verified proof of employment, ID and references, then sent a rental agreement along with information to e-transfer a damage deposit and first month’s rent.

    Once payment was received, the “landlord” stopped communicating with each victim.

    Police advice renters to watch for the following possible red flags.

    • Communicating exclusively through email;
    • Claim to be out of town, another city or overseas;
    • Won’t talk on phone or meet face-to-face;
    • Won’t show the property in person;
    • Want you to move in immediately before viewing the property;
    • Rent is too good to be true or below market value;
    • Vague listing with mostly outside photos; and
    • Requesting damage deposit and first month’s rent via e-transfer without a rental agreement.

    Police advise renters to insist on viewing the property in person before agreeing to any deals or sending any money.

    • Research the property by looking up the address to see if it has a different owner’s name;
    • Conduct a land titles search at a registry to identify the property owner;
    • Ask to see property manager or landlord’s identification;
    • Try to avoid using e-transfers;
    • Read the rental agreement carefully before signing to ensure it doesn’t contain suspicious terms;
    • Talk to other tenants if possible; and
    • Use dedicated rental apps and don’t communicate outside the platform.

