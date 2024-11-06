Lethbridge Polytechnic opens its doors to the community with open house

Lethbridge Polytechnic is opening its doors this week to prospective students and their families.

The fall open house kicked off Wednesday with a series of information sessions and a chance to meet up with the technical school’s experienced instructors.

Around 400 new students had the chance to join in on campus tours, getting all the inside details on residence, recreation, wellness and other educational supports.

Lethbridge Polytechnic says the event is one of the best opportunities for everyone to discover more about the 65 apprenticeship, certificate, diploma and degree programs it offers.

The event featured several presentations including free food prepared by the Lethbridge Poly Culinary Arts Program and anyone who chose to enroll to the school in person Wednesday was given half off their application fee.