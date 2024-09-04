Lethbridge post-secondary students return to class with more financial support options
Students at the University of Lethbridge and Lethbridge Polytechnic were out in full force Wednesday as a new semester got underway.
“Just meeting some new people, kind of changing up my life a little bit, it's a big step,” said Lethbridge Polytechnic first-year student Gabe Rahn.
“It's a big change, but it'll be fun.”
More than 8,400 students will be taking courses at the university this fall
“This is slightly higher than last year and that includes the number of courses that they're registered in so we're seeing a slight uptick,” said Kathleen Massey, vice-provost (students) at the University of Lethbridge.
Final enrolment numbers won’t be available until the end of September, but Lethbridge Polytechnic is expecting to see “modest growth” this semester.
But, along with the increase in enrolment, comes an increase in the need for financial support as the cost of living and tuition continues to impact many.
“The housing right now outside of campus, we have already seen it's more challenging and more expensive than last year and that definitely hits the affordability side of it as a student,” said Nagaraji Rotti, president of the Lethbridge Polytechnic Students’ Association.
“So, in regards to that and the cost of living going up, the cost of getting groceries going up, we're expecting some more support.”
Both institutions have increased available scholarships and bursaries for students, along with increasing availability of campus food banks.
“If you need help, ask for it because there is always a way to figure out a way to help you financially,” said Lindsay Workman, associate dean of student affairs at Lethbridge Polytechnic.
The new academic year is also the first one for Lethbridge Polytechnic under its new identity – allowing more programs and courses to be offered.
“It reflects who we are from the range of programming from trades to degrees and also applied research integrated learning that gives the students here an opportunity to gain skills for their careers but to also move them forward in life,” said Brad Donaldson, Lethbridge Polytechnic president and CEO.
The school is hoping the new change will help attract more students to campus.
“We’re hoping to capitalize on that name change moving forward,” said Marko Hilgersom, Lethbridge Polytechnic registrar.
“New admissions for 2025 start already Oct. 1 so it's get this class in and then get to work on the next class.”
