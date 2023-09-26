Calgary

    • Lethbridge Pride crosswalk damaged by late-night vandal

    Lethbridge police are looking for public assistance identifying the driver of a vehicle who they believe deliberately damaged the Pride crosswalk.

    On Aug. 25 at around 12:49 a.m., a patrolling police officer saw a truck do a burn out over the Pride crosswalk, damaging the paint.

    Police tried to stop the truck, but the vehicle fled at high speed, heading west on Highway 3 out of town.

    Police have canvassed local businesses for security camera video, but still don't have a good still photo and have not been able to identify the driver.

    The suspect's truck is a 2012-14 grey Ford F-150 with black pin striping across the body and a loud aftermarket exhaust.

    The incident is being investigated as a hate-motivated crime.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact Lethbridge police at 403-328-4444. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.

    Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest.