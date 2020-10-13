CALGARY -- The City of Lethbridge and Lethbridge County have both been placed under COVID watch by Alberta Health Services, it was announced Tuesday.

That follows the latest announced outbreak, at a daycare centre close to downtown. There are now 18 active cases at the Children's House Care Society on 4th Avenue S.

The Coalhurst Good News Centre has 42 cases, up from 39 on Friday. Of those listed, 30 are active and 12 recovered.

There is also an outbreak of eight cases at Cavendish Farms near Lethbridge.

The City of Lethbridge currently has 101 active cases, while Lethbridge County has 40.

Overall, Alberta reported 961 new cases of COVID-19 over the Thanksgiving long weekend.