Lethbridge’s Whoop-Up Days accepting applications to be in 2024 parade

Whoop-Up Days is still four months away, but applications to be in this year’s parade are now open.

The annual parade kicks off the week-long festivities.

This year’s theme is ‘Grow Up Western’.

The exhibition says people of many different backgrounds make up southern Alberta, but all share the essence of western culture.

Last year’s festival saw a record attendance of more than 77,000 people.

Applications can be found on the exhibition’s website.

This year’s parade is set for August 20th.