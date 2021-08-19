LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -- Back-to-school season in the best of years can be filled with anxiety and nerves. Throw in a pandemic and that can leave people with a lot more questions than answers.

Today the Lethbridge and Holy Spirit School divisions tried to answers some of those questions.

Both districts released their return to school policies regarding COVID-19.

The two however are taking differing approaches to welcoming back students, with Lethbridge schools being asked to mask up while the Holy Spirit School Division opted not to adopt a mask mandate.

At the Lethbridge School Division, students in the elementary and junior high age range must wear a mask when entering or exiting schools as well as in common areas.

Masks won’t be required to wear in cohort classrooms.

High school students won't be required to wear masks in any part of their school.

Given that all high school students are in the age group eligible for getting a vaccine, the school division is leaving it up to the students if they want to wear a mask.

HYGIENE CRUCIAL

An emphasis is also being placed on sanitization and proper hygiene.

Dr. Cheryl Gilmore, Superintendent of the Lethbridge school division, said it’s important that the division emphasize the importance of hygiene.

"It's not only good for COVID-19, that will be good for a lifetime in terms of following good respiratory hygiene and hand sanitizing practices."

Gilmore knows that parents have had concerns about their children going back to school and have waited anxiously for this plan.

She believes that the division’s plan is one that parents will support.

"I think the board tried really hard to listen carefully to all the voices and communications that came our way and find that, what I call a reasoned balance between the physical health with all the other mitigations strategies and the mental health and social well being of our students."

FEWER PRECAUTIONS

The Holy Spirit School Division meanwhile will be taking fewer precautions.

There will be no mandatory mask wearing for any age group in the Holy Spirit Division.

But like the Lethbridge School Division there will be an emphasis and sanitization and staying home if you are sick.

Much of the new guidelines have come from the province as well as the Alberta Teachers Association.

Jason Schilling, who is the president of the Alberta Teachers Association, said having these sorts of protocols in place will benefit not just students and staff, but everyone.

With files from Sean Marks, CTV Lethbridge

Correction: